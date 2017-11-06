Biffy Clyro on how politics will “f**king infiltrate” their next album

"Everything is being compromised and we need to stand for things so the valuable will be valuable".

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has revealed how political anger will “fucking infiltrate” the sound of the Scottish rockers as they gear up to record another album.

The rock titans released seventh album ‘Ellipsis’ in 2016, and now Neil admits that the next record will be influenced by how “everything is being compromised”.

“We won’t be addressing it directly but it will fucking infiltrate”, he told Metro when asked about a potential political influence.

“I have more anger in my belly than I’ve had for a while. Everything is being compromised and we need to stand for things so the valuable will be valuable, not fleetingly valuable like fucking stock markets.

“That’s not going to save humanity.”

He added: “It feels like the world is falling apart. The day that Donald Trump insults the widow of a soldier, the Dow Jones breaks a record. I don’t fucking get it. I think there is going to be an overhaul.

“Politics cannot exist the way it is going. It is a dead system. It needs to change.”

Neil also praised “the next generation”, and claims he feels “really proud” of the way that the internet has helped to enlighten the youth.

“I feel really proud of the next generation”, he said.

“They are the first generation of people growing up that have always had the internet. They are going to have a conscience like we have never had. They are more aware and enlightened.”

Earlier this year, Biffy Clyro also made a triumphant return to Glastonbury – with Neil hailing the festival as “one of the most positive places in the world right now”.