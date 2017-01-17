Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil on his ‘weird, conceptual’ solo album and tour

He compares ZZC to 'Pet Shop Boys, neo-classical and math-rock'

Biffy Clyro frontman Simon Neil has given more details on what to expect from his ‘weird and conceptual’ solo project as ZZC – revealing that an ambitious and adventurous tour is also in the works.

Neil revealed his solo project ZZC back in 2014, when he contributed a track to the rescoring of the ‘Drive’ soundtrack alongside Chvrches, The 1975 and more. Following on from his side-project Maraduke Duke, Neil will be going it alone with a new release next year. As anticipation continues to gather, the rock trio caught up with NME ahead of their intimate performance at London’s Omeara for the nomination party for the VO5 NME Awards 2017 – when Neil opened about the adventurous nature of his new project.

“I’m gonna do some shows for it,” he told NME. “It’s going to be a lot more conceptual. I’ve got a few really, really cool ideas for it. It’s going to be almost like the Pet Shop Boys. I’m going to be singing like Neil Tennant and my wife Francesca’s going to be like Chris Lowe at the back. She’s going to look like the girl from ‘The Ring’. I’m giving this all away now, but I’m going to get projections of people playing instruments and as I move around the stage I’m gonna join in. it’s quite a lot of choreography.. it sounds like it won’t be ready for this year at all!”

Neil added: “The music gets kind of weird – it’s not mainstream. I’ve got a seven and a half minute masterpiece I call ‘The Myth’ – it’s this neo-classical thing that goes into a little bit of math-rock. I think it’s one of the best pieces of music I’ve ever written. It started as a score for an imaginary movie.”