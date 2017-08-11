Big Boi gives puppy to little girl paralysed in birthday party shooting

The five-year-old girl had wanted a dog since before the incident

Big Boi has given a puppy to a five-year-old girl who was paralysed after being shot at a birthday party.

Abriya Ellison was playing in a bounce house at the party in Atlanta in April when a gunman shot her, leaving her paralysed from the waist down.

After hearing about the incident, Outkast‘s Big Boi learned the girl had wanted a dog since before the shooting.

As Stereogum reports, he donated one of the bulldogs he breeds to Ellison, which she then named King.

“My brother saw that story and he was like, ‘Bruh, you gotta do something for this little girl,'” the rapper told WSB-TV. “She’s been through a lot and to see how strong she is – that was just like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ It was definitely inspiring and it just touched our hearts.”

Ellison’s mother, Andreauna Douglas, said: “She been asking for one for the longest [time] and I know a puppy she can take care of and have responsibility for is going to do nothing but help her.”

Big Boi has promised Ellison and her mother that he will cover any veterinary expenses for the dog and that he will pay Ellison’s medical bills not covered by the money raised on a GoFundMe page. He will also pay for their bathroom to be made handicap accessible.