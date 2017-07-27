The Big Moon: ‘We bring joy in a time when everything’s going to s**t’

Could they win the 2017 Mercury Music Prize?

The Big Moon have spoken of their delight at being shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize 2017 – and how their album ‘brings joy in a time of so much shit’. Watch our video interview with the band above.

The band were talking to NME at the unveiling of the 2017 Mercury Music Prize shortlisted albums, when they said that they were proud that their acclaimed debut ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’ was a welcome distraction from all the current political and social turmoil in the world.

“I’m really proud that it’s a joyful, optimistic album,” bassist Celia Archer told NME. “We made it last summer and [singer] Jules had been making it for the last two and a half years. Last year was pretty awful, I think. Everyone can agree that a lot of really, really shit things happened – and I’m really proud that we made an album that brought some kind of joy in the face of all of that shit.”

She continued: “A lot of people said in reviews and stuff that it was kind of optimistic, but maybe in like a naive way. I think it’s sincere, and it’s brave to be optimistic in the face of all the horrible things.”

Frontwoman Juliette Jackson continued : “Also we made the album before all of that [shit], so it kind of feels like a snapshot of a really good time.”

Asked about what direction they might take on their next album, Jackson replied: “Our songs are always based on real situations and real feelings, so I don’t know. It’ll be whatever it will be. Who cares?”

The Mercury Music Prize 2017 shortlist is:

Alt-J: ‘Relaxer’

Blossoms: ‘Blossoms’

Dinosaur: ‘Together, As One’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Divide’

Glass Animals: ‘How To Be A Human Being’

J Hus: ‘Common Sense’

Kate Tempest: ‘Let Them Eat Chaos’

Loyle Carner: ‘Yesterday’s Gone’

Sampha: ‘Process’

Stormzy: ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

The Big Moon: ‘Love In The Fourth Dimension’

The xx: ‘I See You’

Meanwhile, The Big Moon’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates are below.

18 August – Green Man Festival

25 August – Reading Festival

26 August – Leeds Festival

2 September – Bingley Music Live

23 September – Central Library, Coventry

24 September – Portland Arms, Cambridge

25 September – Plug, Sheffield

27 September – The Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

28 September – Westgarth Social Club, Middlesbrough

29 September – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

30 September – Tenement Trail festival, Glasgow

2 October – LiVe, Preston

3rd October – Fruit, Hull

6 October – Magnet, Liverpool

7 October – Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

9 October – The Sugarmill, Stoke-on-Trent

10 October – The Boiler Room, Guilford

11 October – Ramsgate Music Hall, Ramsgate

13 October – Sound and Vision Festival, Norwich

14 October – The Cookie, Leicester

15 October – Moles, Bath

17 October – The Loft, Southampton

18 October – The Bullingdon, Oxford

20 October – KOKO, London