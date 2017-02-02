Big Narstie announces 2017 ‘BDL Tour’

The MC will head out on the road in the spring

Big Narstie has announced the latest leg of his ‘BDL Tour’.

The Lambeth MC – AKA Tyrone Lindo – released his latest mixtape, ‘Base Society’, in January 2016. He also made public appearances and toured with the resurgent Craig David – with whom he released ‘When The Bassline Drops’ in November 2015 – on a number of live dates last year.

Come May, Big Narstie will set out on his own headline tour, which he has once again named the ‘BDL [Base Defence League] Tour’. Taking in six cities across the UK in the month of May, the MC will kick proceedings off with a date at London’s XOYO on May 3. He’ll conclude the tour with a show at Liverpool’s O2 Academy 2 on May 9.

To announce the tour, Narstie – who also enjoys a life as a popular internet persona – took to his social media channels to rally his “BDL soldiers” in a new video, as well as take a call from his mum. Watch the tour announcement video below.

The MC will be joined by Izzie Gibbes, Scouse Tremz, Mike Delinquent, DJ Cable, Star One and Dullah Beatz on the tour. See the dates for Big Narstie’s ‘BDL Tour’ below.

May 3 – XOYO, London

May 5 – Arch, Brighton

May 6 – O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

May 7 – O2 Academy 2, Leicester

May 8 – Gorilla, Manchester

May 9 – O2 Academy 2, Liverpool