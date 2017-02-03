Watch Big Sean rap about murdering Donald Trump with an ‘ice pick’

Rapper promotes new album 'I Decided.' on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 show

Big Sean has delivered a new freestyle in which he raps about murdering Donald Trump. Watch in the video beneath.

The Detroit rapper’s new album ‘I Decided.’ is out today via Good Music/Def Jam and Sean recently appeared on Funkmaster Flex’s Hot 97 radio show to promote the record.

During a freestyle to Freeway’s ‘What We Do’, Sean rapped: “I might just kill ISIS with the same ice pick/That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with”. He also says that Kanye West and Jay Z are “proud” of him. See below.

‘I Decided.’ is Big Sean’s fourth album to date, following on from ‘Finally Famous’, ‘Hall Of Fame’ and ‘Dark Sky Paradise’. It features lead singles ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Moves’ and includes cameos from Eminem, Migos, Jhené Aiko,Jeremih, The-Dream and more. Kanye executively produced the LP.

Speaking to NME recently, Big Sean described the album as being a “rebirth” and about “second chances” He explained: “A rebirth in a sense of like how you think. The album is broken up into four sections, four acts if you will. It’s just basically about the mentality of going through life and failing at everything, and then at the end of your life somehow being able to go back and do it all right, but without knowing that you failed but having the intuition and the wisdom of your older self. Sometimes you would do the same things twice, sometimes you would make different decisions, but I think that’s something that in 2017, we need to have that mentality.”