Big Sean responds to reports that he was ‘smacked’ by a fan at meet-and-greet

Detroit rapper explains recent incident

Big Sean has responded to recent reports that he was “smacked” by a fan at a meet-and-greet session.

The Detroit rapper was signing copies of his new album ‘I Decided.’ at an event in Queens, New York on Friday (February 17) when a man reportedly attempted to punch the star.

Video of the individual being restrained by police was later posted online. Watch below.

Sean later took to Twitter to clarify what happened, stating that the man tried to “hit me off guard”. He went on to claim that the individual had recently been released from a mental hospital and that he hopes he is “getting the proper treatment he needs”.

See Sean’s tweets about the incident below.

‘I Decided.’ is Big Sean’s fourth album to date, following on from ‘Finally Famous’, ‘Hall Of Fame’ and ‘Dark Sky Paradise’. It features lead singles ‘Bounce Back’ and ‘Moves’ and includes cameos from Eminem, Migos, Jhené Aiko,Jeremih, The-Dream and more. Kanye executively produced the LP.

Speaking to NME recently, Big Sean described the album as being a “rebirth” and about “second chances” He explained: “A rebirth in a sense of like how you think. The album is broken up into four sections, four acts if you will. It’s just basically about the mentality of going through life and failing at everything, and then at the end of your life somehow being able to go back and do it all right, but without knowing that you failed but having the intuition and the wisdom of your older self. Sometimes you would do the same things twice, sometimes you would make different decisions, but I think that’s something that in 2017, we need to have that mentality.”

