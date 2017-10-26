Watch Big Shaq’s ‘Man’s Not Hot’ video featuring DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty and more

Viral hit gets a video

Big Shaq has released a video for his viral hit ‘Man’s Not Hot’.

Shaq is a character played by British comedian Michael Dapaah, known for his online comedy series ‘Somewhere In London’. The song went viral following Shaq/Dapaah’s Charlie Sloth’s ‘Fire In The Booth’ freestyle. ‘Man’s Not Hot’ has since been referenced by everyone from Liam Gallagher to Jeremy Corbyn.

A video for ‘Man’s Not Hit’ has now been released and features cameos by DJ Khaled, Lil Yachty and more. Watch below.

Shaq recently spoke to NME when he explained how the track came about. He said: “Boom, basically – everywhere I go I wear my jacket babes – do you know what I’m sayin’? So it’s like, it’s just me telling my story. It doesn’t matter where I am, what I do, whether I’m in the sauna, whether I’m on the beach, whether I’m with my girl at the spa – man’s never hot. It’s that simple. It’s not really a story – it’s a lifestyle.”

On whether Theresa May would like the song, Shaq said: “Theresa, she wouldn’t say that because she does get hot. I’ve seen her taking off her blazer and that. But Jeremy Corbyn has always got his jacket on, so he understands. Why is her surname not June, July or August? Why is it May? Because it’s not always May during the year, that’s like calling me like Shaq January. Makes no sense. What kind of name is that? I don’t think that’s a real name but anyway.”