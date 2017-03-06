Biggie Smalls anniversary pop-up shop announced for London

Notorious B.I.G. to be remembered by his 'Hypnotize' fashion label

To mark 20 years since the death of the Notorious BIG, his fashion label ‘Hypnotize’ will be hosting a pop-up shop in London.

Biggie Small’s designer label ‘Hypnotize’ are heading to Camden this week from March 10-12 every day 11am-7pm, offering a “never before available, exceptional limited collection of premium apparel and accessories”.

A spokesman said: “The limited Hypnotize collection locks in a fresh, coming-of-age take on Biggie’s unmatched influence and prominent impact on not only hip-hop, but also popular culture. The designer label offers one-of-a-kind t-shirts, hoodies, bomber jackets, snapbacks, bags and other accessories.

“To further cement Hypnotize status as a designer label, the line collaborates with the much sought after, Homage Tees. The joint action fashions a unique range of original printed tees only available at the Camden pop-up installation.”

The pop-up will see ‘Camden transformed into Brooklyn’, and offer fans the chance to recreate and capture the iconic “The Notorious B.I.G.” throne, along with other events.

The Notorious B.I.G. died on 9 March, 1997. A documentary about the iconic rapper is currently in the works.

Set to be directed by duo Emmett Malloy and Brendan Malloy, the tentatively-titled Notorious B.I.G.: One More Chance will focus on the impact and continuing legacy of Biggie’s music. The rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in LA in March 1997.

Speaking about the forthcoming project – which is being developed by Submarine Entertainment and ByStorm Film – the rapper’s mother elaborated on the happiness she derives from the lasting impact of Biggie’s music.

“It brings so much joy to my heart that my son Christopher’s music has made such an impact on the music community,” Wallace said. “His stories have positively inspired so many young men and women over the years, and [are] still influencing the youth all over the world today.”