Bill Murray is working on a classical album

'Ghostbusters' star is also lining up a Record Store Day release

Bill Murray is set to release a classical album in the summer.

Entitled ‘New Worlds’ will see the Ghostbusters actor sing and perform literary readings over chamber music from a trio led by cellist Jan Vogler.

The LP sees Murray singing Gershwin, West Side Story, and Stephen Foster and reading selections from Whitman, Hemingway, and Twain while the ensemble, which also features Mira Wang on violin and Vanessa Perez on piano, play Schubert, Bach, and Piazzolla, reports The New York Times.

The outfit are also set to embark on a North America tour which will “explore themes of American history and identity.”

They will play their first concert at Festival Napa Valley on July 20.

Meanwhile, Murray has teamed up with Late Night With David Letterman musical director Paul Shaffer for a new song set for release on Record Store Day.

‘Happy Street’ is an old-school, feel-good, sing-along that starts with Shaffer approaching Murray to discuss how he’s just “loving the way that I’m walking baby”, before celebrating all the simple wonders of the world and looking on the bright side of life. It comes with an animated video that shows the pair and the rest of the world living in perfect harmony.

This is the latest in a series of antics from Murray – after appearing to play golf in the Oval Office with former President Barack Obama in a special video campaign to encourage people to get health insurance.

Recent months have also seen him crashing a White House press conference to discuss baseball earlier this year, buying beers for everyone in his section when the Chicago Cubs won the world series – and when footage and photos of his tearful response to their win, as well as a string of drunk and elated interviews, went viral across the internet.