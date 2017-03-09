Bill Murray unveils new feel-good song ‘Happy Street’

The track was recorded with former Late Night With David Letterman musical director Paul Shaffer

A new song has been unveiled featuring Bill Murray on lead vocals. Check out the video for ‘Happy Street’ below.

The track was recorded for the upcoming album of Murray’s long-tme friend and the former ‘Late Night With David Letterman’ musical director Paul Shaffer.

‘Happy Street’ is an old-school, feel-good, sing-along that starts with Shaffer approaching Murray to discuss how he’s just “loving the way that I’m walking baby”, before celebrating all the simple wonders of the world and looking on the bright side of life. It comes with an animated video that shows the pair and the rest of the world living in perfect harmony.

Paul Shaffer and The World’s Most Dangerous Band’s self-titled album will be released on March 17.