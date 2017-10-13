The beloved actor and comedian appeared on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' last night to perform cuts from his 'New Worlds' album

Bill Murray performed a medley from the musical West Side Story during his guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night – watch footage of the performance below.

The Caddyshack and Ghostbusters actor has linked up with German cellist Jan Vogler for a new musical project, ‘New Worlds’. The album features Murray performing American classics while accompanied by a classical trio, and was released last month.

Murray promoted the new record with an eccentric performance on The Late Show last night (October 12), with the ensemble performing a medley of Leonard Bernstein’s music from West Side Story as well as ‘The Carnival Of The Animals, R.125 – The Swan / Blessing The Boats’ by the composer Camille Saint-Saëns.

Watch Bill Murray perform a West Side Story medley with Jan Vogler ‘& Friends’ below.

Back in July, it was reported that Murray will open a Caddyshack-themed restaurant in the village of Rosement, Illinois.

Murray is set to open Murray Bros. Caddyshack with his siblings, who opened the restaurant’s first location at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, Florida in 2001. The flagship venue has a golf-themed menu including crispy potato golf balls, salads named “the greens” and items from “the front nine” and “the back nine”.