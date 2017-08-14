Billie Joe Armstrong speaks out on Charlottesville attacks

Armstrong has some strong words for the rally supporters.

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has condemned the attacks in Charlottesville which saw rally supporters and counter-protesters come head-to-head over the weekend.

The rally was organised by right-wing blogger Jason Kessler, which saw supporters protest the removal of a statue of a Confederate general, Robert E. Lee, from the city.

A local emergency was declared by the city around 11am local time on Saturday (Aug 12). Arrests were made following a declaration of unlawful assembly at Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park.

Reports of violence and the use of tear gas surfaced on Twitter, while a car also drove into a crowd of the counter-protestors.

The alleged driver, James Alex Fields Jr, has since been arrested and is accused of driving killing Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, who was protesting the “Unite the Right” march.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Armstrong has spoken out about the events, taking to Facebook to write: “I feel like what happened in Charlottesville goes beyond the point of anger. It makes me sad and desperate. shocked. I f—king hate racism more than anything.”

“I fucking hate racism more than anything. music and social justice have always gone hand and hand with me. we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for “the time they are a changing” .. some people don’t agree. the spirit of green day has always been about rising above oppression. and sticking up for what you believe in and singing it at the top of your lungs,” he added, ending the post with “Nazi punks fuck off.” See the full Facebook status below.

Armstrong isn’t the only notable person to speak out against the events – Seth Rogan, John Legend and Mark Ronson were among those in the entertainment world that made their thoughts known.

“By the way, fuck these nazi motherfuckers,” Seth Rogen tweeted. Garbage wrote: “It is reprehensible what is happening in Charlottesville, Virginia. We stand with all those who wish to eradicate HATE.”

John Legend added: “We have nazi sympathizers and white nationalists in the White House. Condemn them too. They should not be receiving taxpayer money.”

“These morons look like they’re en route to a f**king luau,” Mark Ronson wrote beneath a picture of some of the protesters with Hawaiian shirts photoshopped onto them.