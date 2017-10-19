Billie Joe Armstrong and Kat Von D have collaborated on ‘Basket Case’ eyeliner

The product hasn't been officially announced yet.

Billie Joe Armstrong and tattoo artist/model Kat Von D have collaborated to create a brand new eyeliner which, of course, is going by the name of Basket Case Liner.

The product hasn’t been officially announced but Kat Von D’s Instagram story revealed her with the Green Day singer as well as shots of the product itself, which have been screen-shotted.

Check out shots of the Basket Case Liner and the singer-songwriter with Kat Von D below.

The product hasn’t been given a release date or where it’ll be available.

Green Day recently announced details of a new greatest hits album called ‘God’s Favourite Band’ which will feature two brand new songs. The record will be released November 17.

The pop-punk group released their last ‘best of’ collection back in 2002 titled ‘International Superhits’. Since then, they’ve released six studio albums, the most recent being 2016’s acclaimed ‘Revolution Radio‘.

The band are also working on a movie adaptation of their now seminal comeback album ‘American Idiot‘. Last year, Armstrong told NME that progress is well underway with the project, that HBO were behind it and that he’d be reprising his own Broadway role as the character St. Jimmy.

“It’s definitely all systems go at the moment”, Armstrong said of the movie. “We’ve got a green light from HBO, and the script is currently going through a couple of rewrites here and there”.