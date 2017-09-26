Billie Joe Armstrong responds to Post Malone covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’

Rapper/singer-songwriter Post Malone recently covered the Green Day classic live

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has shared his thoughts on Post Malone‘s recent live cover of the band’s classic song ‘Basket Case’.

US rapper and sometime singer-songwriter Post Malone recently covered ‘Basket Case’ on acoustic guitar during a live show in Maryland.

Posting fan-shot footage of the cover to Twitter, Armstrong said that he thought the rendition was “pretty cool”. See Armstrong’s tweet about Post Malone’s cover below.

At a recent show in St Louis, Post Malone suffered a fall after attempting a stage dive and having no audience members catch him. See footage of that incident below.

Meanwhile, Billie Joe Armstrong has taken to social media to pay tribute after his dog Rocky passed away.

The singer – whose band released their 12th LP ‘Revolution Radio’ in October 2016 – posted a photo of himself and Rocky on the beach to Instagram, with the caption reading: “Dear Rocky, my singing partner and my midnight home boy. You were a blessing to our family. Have fun in dog heaven writing your memoir ‘if these walls could bark’.. you will be missed”.

Green Day also sparked rumours that they may be working on new music after they were spotted in the studio.

Perth-based producer Charlie Young – who has worked with Macklemore, Lil Jon and The Naked and Famous – posted a number of photos of frontman Billie Joe Armstrong to social media earlier this summer. On Instagram, he wrote in a caption: “Recording Green Day.”