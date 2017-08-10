Start 'em young!

Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has shared a photo of himself in a recording studio at just five years old.

The punk-rock star was in the studio to record a track called ‘Look For Love’ for Bay Area label Fiat Records, alongside his childhood singing teacher Mis Fiataroni. Armstrong notes that it is the very same studio where Green Day would eventually record breakthrough album ‘Dookie’, 16 years on.

The caption reads: “sooo. here’s a fun story. the amazing woman in this photo is Mrs Fiataroni. she basically taught me how to sing. this is a picture of us in 1977 at fantasy studios in Berkeley ca. I was 5 years old. I recorded a record called ‘Look for Love’. 16 years later Green Day recorded Dookie in the same studio. (dude on the right was the engineer)”

Check out the image below, via Instagram.

Bilie Joe and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong recently came together to form a supergroup – fittingly titled, The Armstrongs.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently shared a new video for ‘Revolution Radio’, the title-track from their 2016 album. In it, they take another trip down memory lane, as the clip intersperses new live footage with clips of one of the band’s earliest gigs.