Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong: Trump’s actions are ‘an all out assault on civil liberties’

The punk frontman has spoken out after Trump's first week in office

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong has spoken out after Donald Trump’s first week in office, which has seen him sign executive orders banning the entry to the US of citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries and block US funding to international organisations that so much as offer information about abortion services.

The punk frontman posted a lengthy message on his Instagram page yesterday (January 28), criticising these actions and urging fans to show compassion to each other.

“I feel like I’m in a state of shock,” he wrote, as Rolling Stone reports. “The executive orders Trump is signing feels like a vendetta.. Trump is not only taking out his revenge on the people who protested him, but also the average American that just didn’t vote for him.

“These reckless decisions on healthcare, muslim-americans, immigration, environmental protection, freedom of speech, freedom of press, women’s right to choose what to do with their bodies, suggesting sending in the feds to Chicago .. are signs of a man that is trying to redefine what it is that keeps our common union as Americans..”

He continued to say Trump’s actions were not just his “conservative agenda”, but “an all out assault on our civil liberties”.

“His intention is to divide us as Americans,” Armstrong wrote. “Maybe we don’t agree on all of these issues.. But can’t we see eye to eye on some? I have conservative/republican friends and family.. I understand their point of view even if I don’t agree with it. It’s their right. It’s their beliefs.

“However the progressive side is just as “American” as the other side. At what point do we all come together as “Americans”. Isn’t this about freedom and unity?”

He concluded be saying he doesn’t think Trump “has a grasp on the concept of the American dream.. the dream that we come from different backgrounds to come together”.

“Please respect each other. Please show compassion. Please don’t allow this madman to take out his revenge…. on US.”