Billy Corgan ‘defends’ Donald Trump following ‘watersportsgate’ reports

'If you've got 10 billion dollars, you're not hiring hookers,' says the Smashing Pumpkins frontman.

Billy Corgan has seemingly defended Donald Trump following claims that the President-elect paid prostitutes to urinate on a hotel bed where the Obamas once slept.

According to Consequence of Sound, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman said during a radio interview with 97.9 The Loop’s Mancow Morning Show: “I hate to make the most obvious point: if you’ve got 10 billion dollars, you’re not hiring hookers.”

Corgan is currently travelling across America and documenting the experience in his 30 Days video project.

“I think it’s an important time, and I’m trying to document that as an artist,” he said of the project, before appearing to criticise Buzzfeed’s decision to publish the unsubstantiated claims relating to Trump’s alleged behaviour in – and links with – Russia.

“If I just filter what I read through the media, which obviously yesterday was a watershed day with the media, if I just filter what I read through the media, I’m not really in touch with the world I grew up in. I know there’s a gap there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Trump has criticised Saturday Night Live after the US sketch show mocked the so-called ‘watersportsgate’ scandal during its latest episode.

In another recent interview, Corgan has given an update on a rumoured Smashing Pumpkins reunion.