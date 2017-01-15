Billy Corgan has given an update on a Smashing Pumpkins reunion

The frontman is rumoured to be trying to get the band's classic line-up back together

Billy Corgan has given an update on the likelihood of a reunion of Smashing Pumpkins’ classic line-up.

The frontman, who has been working with Rick Rubin on a solo album, is rumoured to be trying to get his old bandmates to join him for a tour.

Speaking to Chicago’s 97.9 The Loop, Corgan said “things look good” for playing with original guitarist James Iha again. Iha joined the group on stage for the first time in 16 years last year. “We’re talking about it. We’ll see,” added the frontman.

As for the rest of the classic line-up, Corgan isn’t ruling it out. “There’s a willingness for us to play, but also the world’s changed a lot since we didn’t play,” he said. “So the reunion thing is always a bit weird because people come in with their expectations.

“So my whole thing is if we’re gonna do it, I think we do it to make people happy and not go against the tide of what people would want to hear in that type of stuff, but my interest in it is sort of limited. I’m not gonna do it for like 14 years of my life.”

Watch the interview below, via Stereogum.

In a Facebook vlog last summer, Corgan told fans: “There’s some big stuff happening. We’re making plans. I can’t give that away, but it’s going to be interesting.”

According to Consequence Of Sound, an industry source has reported Corgan is trying to book a reunited Smashing Pumpkins for shows and festival slots next summer.

If any gigs did happen, they would be the classic lineup’s first since 2000. Since the break-up, Corgan has both insulted his old bandmates and tried to “find peace” with them.

In the video, Corgan also revealed he is working on more solo music and starting a new band with current Pumpkins member Jeff Schroeder.

“So we’re going to be starting a new band, and we’re going to start working on music next week for the new band,” Corgan said. He also said the new band is “much different than Pumpkins music.”

He continued: “I just sort of finished a new solo album, which I’ll give more details on in the near future, but it’s actually recorded, and sort of mostly done,” he explained. “So I don’t know when that will be coming out, but I recorded the album over two weeks in California. All new songs, so that’s pretty exciting.”