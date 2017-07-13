Some of the musician's old equipment could be yours next month

Billy Corgan is going to sell many of his guitars and pieces of other musical equipment that were used on Smashing Pumpkins records next month.

More than 150 items will be available from music gear marketplace Reverb, including guitars, basses, amps, pre-amps, drum machines and an autoharp. They have been used throughout Corgan’s career with the Pumpkins and other projects, including Zwar.

“Most of the sounds you hear on albums spanning from Gish (1991) through Monuments to an Elegy (2014) can be traced back to gear you’ll find in this shop,” says a post on the shop’s website. “Many of these items could just as easily be put in a museum as in the hands of a fan.”

The site also details some of the items that will be on offer during the private sale, which opens on August 16, as Spin reports. They include Corgan’s #2 Stratocaster, which was used on “most of ‘Siamese Dream’ and ‘Mellon Collie [& The Infinite Sadness]’, including ‘Today’, the solo of ‘Cherub Rock’ and many more”.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The sale will also include two Alesis drum machines, one of which was used for the loops on ‘1979’, while fans could also get their hands on a Fender Subsonic Stratocaster in Sonic Blue that is autographed “This is what true freedom looks like. Billy Corgan.”

More details and photos of the items can be found on Reverb’s site. Fans wanting to take part in the sale will need to sign up for email updates.

Meanwhile, the Pumpkins’ original drummer has suggested the band’s classic line-up could reunite next year.

Jimmy Chamberlin, who rejoined the group in 2006 for three years and then for a second time in 2015, added to frontman Billy Corgan‘s comments that he was planning to record an album with “people who used to be in the band”.

Speaking to WGN Radio , Chamberlin said: “We were talking about playing next year with the band and somebody asked me, you know, ‘What’s it like trying to co-ordinate that?’”

He continued: “I said it’s like ‘Grumpy Old Men 3′, only there’s four grumpy old men and one’s a woman’. So… that’s how it’s gotten to be.”