Hear Billy Corgan talk about the time he encountered a shapeshifter

Smashing Pumpkins frontman tells Howard Stern about the "really messed up story"

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan has claimed that he once encountered a shapeshifter, describing the alleged incident during his recent appearance on the Howard Stern Show.

Appearing on the Sirius XM radio show this week, Corgan explained: “Let’s just say I was with somebody once and I saw a transformation that I can’t explain… I saw it. I was totally sober.”

The singer went on to confirm that the being transformed into something other than human. He added: “Imagine you’re doing something, you turn around and suddenly there’s somebody else standing there.”

Corgan claimed that the being “acknowledged” the transformation but wouldn’t explain why or how it had occurred.

“It’s a really messed up story,” he said. “It’s up there with one of the most intense things I’ve ever been through.”

Listen in the clip below:

William Patrick Corgan Reveals He Had a Supernatural Experience – The Howard Stern Show by Howard Stern From The Howard Stern Show (10-16-17) – William Patrick Corgan Reveals He Had a Supernatural Experience For more Howard Stern Show: Website – www.howardstern.com Twitter – www.twitter.com/sternshow Instagram – www.instagram/sternshow Facebook – www.facebook.com/thehowardsternshow

Corgan released his second solo album ‘Ogilala’ last week (October 13). It’s the follow-up to 2005’s ‘TheFutureEmbrace’.

“For as long as I can remember the delineation point between songs I wrote for myself and songs I’d pen for whatever band was something I couldn’t explain,” Corgan recently said of the record.

“And it remains so, for they all feel quite personal to me, no matter their time or era. The lone difference on songs for ‘Ogilala’ is that they seemed to want little in the way of adornment.”