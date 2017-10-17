Björk lends voice to #MeToo campaign to detail sexual harassment at hands of Danish director

Yesterday saw Lars Von Trier deny any wrongdoing

Björk has spoken out for the #MeToo campaign, detailing her experiences of sexual harassment at the hands of a Danish director after Lars Von Trier denied any wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, the Icelandic music icon said that was the victim of sexual harassment from an unnamed filmmaker who ‘punished’ her for turning down their advances. While she referred to the assailant anonymously, she did reveal that he was of Danish nationality.

Björk worked with Danish director Von Trier on 2000’s acclaimed and award-winning Dancer in the Dark. However this week he denied the claims – saying that they were “not the case” and that she had in fact “delivered one of the greatest performances” from any of his films.

Now, following the women from the world of music and entertainment who were are among the hundreds of thousands who have taken online to speak out against sexual harassment for Alyssa Milano’s ‘#MeToo’ campaign, Björk has shared a detailed account of the harassment she claims to have suffered at the hands of the director.

Writing on Facebook, she has since posted:

“in the spirit of #metoo i would like to lend women around the world a hand with a more detailed description of my experience with a danish director . it feels extremely difficult to come out with something of this nature into the public , especially when immediately ridiculed by offenders . i fully sympathise with everyone who hesitates , even for years . but i feel it is the right time especially now when it could make a change . here comes a list of the encounters that i think count as sexual harassment : “1 after each take the director ran up to me and wrapped his arms around me for a long time in front of all crew or alone and stroked me sometimes for minutes against my wishes “2 when after 2 months of this i said he had to stop the touching , he exploded and broke a chair in front of everyone on set . like someone who has always been allowed to fondle his actresses . then we all got sent home . “3 during the whole filming process there were constant awkward paralysing unwanted whispered sexual offers from him with graphic descriptions , sometimes with his wife standing next to us . “4 while filming in sweden , he threatened to climb from his room´s balcony over to mine in the middle of the night with a clear sexual intention , while his wife was in the room next door . i escaped to my friends room . this was what finally woke me up to the severity of all this and made me stand my ground “5 fabricated stories in the press about me being difficult by his producer . this matches beautifully the weinstein methods and bullying . i have never eaten a shirt . not sure that is even possible . “6 i didnt comply or agree on being sexually harassed . that was then portrayed as me being difficult . if being difficult is standing up to being treated like that , i´ll own it . “hope “let´s break this curse “warmth “björk”

Björk’s statement and those of the #MeToo campaign follow the many allegations of rape and sexual assault levelled against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.