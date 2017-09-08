Björk’s new album release date revealed?

She recently teased her upcoming single 'The Gate'

Björk‘s new album is expected to be released in November, according to reports.

The Icelandic musician recently announced a new single called ‘The Gate’, which will be available digitally from September 18 and on vinyl from September 22.

Björk’s new album, her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Vulnicura’, has long been expected to be released later this year. Now The New York Times reports that it will be released in November.

NME has approached Björk’s press representative for a response to the reports.

Björk recently described her new record as her “Tinder album”, explaining: “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

In August she also issued an update on her new album’s progress, confirming that it is “coming out very soon”.

Earlier this year, one of Björk’s close collaborators revealed that the musician had “already written quite a bit” of her new album and described it as sounding “really future-facing”.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’ – and told The Fader he was also working with the musician on a video for the new record.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”