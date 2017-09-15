Björk reveals new album title

Record is expected to be released in November

Björk has revealed that her new album will be called ‘Utopia’.

Earlier today (September 15), the Icelandic musician unveiled new single ‘The Gate’. Now she’s confirmed her upcoming album title too.

Speaking during a Facebook Live interview with Nowness, Björk said that her record would be called Utopia. Watch at the 47:30 mark in the video below.

Björk’s new album, her follow-up to 2015’s ‘Vulnicura’, has long been expected to be released later this year. It was recently reported that it will be released in November.

Björk has described her new record as her “Tinder album”, explaining: “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

In August, Björk also issued an update on her new album’s progress, confirming that it is “coming out very soon”.

Earlier this year, one of Björk’s close collaborators revealed that the musician had “already written quite a bit” of her new album and described it as sounding “really future-facing”.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’ – and told The Fader he was also working with the musician on a video for the new record.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”