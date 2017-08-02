The Icelandic musician's most recent album, 'Vulnicura', came out in January 2015

Björk has given fans an exciting update on the progress of her new album.

The Icelandic musician last put out a record in January 2015 with ‘Vulnicura‘. The album saw her collaborate with Arca and Haxan Cloak, while it detailed her break-up from artist Matthew Barney. A strings-only version, ‘Vulnicura Strings’, followed later that year.

Now, Björk has posted news of its follow-up on her official Facebook page. “I am excited to share with you that my new album is coming out very soon,” reads a handwritten message. “Warmthness, Björk.”

At present, there is no confirmed release date for the album, however it can be pre-ordered from her official online shop. Further details such as title, cover art and tracklisting are yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year, one of Björk’s close collaborators revealed that she had “already written quite a bit” of her new album and described it as sounding “really future-facing”.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’ – and told The Fader he was also working with the musician on a video for the new record.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”