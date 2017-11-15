Watch the stunning video for Björk’s new single ‘Blissing Me’

It's taken from her forthcoming ninth studio album 'Utopia', which is set for release next week

Björk has shared a new song from her upcoming new album ‘Utopia’ – listen to ‘Blissing Me’ and check out the stunning video below.

The Icelandic artist is gearing up to release her ninth studio album ‘Utopia’ on November 24, and has previously described the record as her “Tinder album”. She’s already released the track ‘The Gate’ from the album.

With just over a week to go until ‘Utopia’ hits shelves, Björk has now shared ‘Blissing Me’ – the second song to be released from ‘Utopia’, which will comprise of a total of 14 tracks.

Listen to Björk’s ‘Blissing Me’ – and see the full tracklist for ‘Utopia’ – below.

Blissing Me Blissing Me, an album by Björk on Spotify

‘Utopia’

1 ‘Arisen My Senses’

2 ‘Blissing Me’

3 ‘The Gate’

4 ‘Utopia’

5 ‘Body Memory’

6 ‘Features Creatures’

7 ‘Courtship’

8 ‘Loss’

9 ‘Sue Me’

10 ‘Tabula Rasa’

11 ‘Claimstaker’

12 ‘Paradisa’

13 ‘Saint’

14 ‘Future Forever’

Björk is encouraging her fans to buy ‘Utopia’ using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As The Times reports, listeners are able to purchase the album with cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dashcoin, and AudioCoin. Björk is the first major artist to make an album available for purchase in these currencies.

Anyone who purchases the album through her website or record label One Little Indian will also be awarded 100 AudioCoins. They then have the choice to either sell the coins (which have a monetary value of around $0.25 USD or £0.19 GBP per coin) or invest them in other currencies.