Gucci reveal Björk’s incredible custom-made gown from ‘The Gate’ video

Gucci have unveiled the gown that was custom made for Björk, for her upcoming video for ‘The Gate‘.

The singer released the track yesterday (September 15), which is the first single from her new album ‘Utopia’, reportedly set for release in November.

The fashion house released footage of the singer’s irridescent gown on their Instagram, detailing the work that went into making the garment, which was designed by Italian fashion designer and Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele.

The dress took 550 hours to make, with an additional 320 hours needed for embroidery.

The gown is made from five metres of pleated iridescent PVC material, three metres of PVC iridescent strips and 20 metres of pleated lurez organza.

Designer Michele also took on the role of creative director for the video, alongside James Merry.

The video was directed by longterm Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, who has also worked with Sigur Ros and Atoms For Peace.

Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’.

Gucci released a frame from the video, showing the musician wearing the creation.

The video is being screened this weekend at The Store Studios, Surrey Street, London, WC2R 3DA.

The final day of viewing is tomorrow (September 17), between 10am-6pm.

Nowness will then exclusively host the video online for 48 hours from 5am on Monday (September 18).