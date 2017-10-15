"There is a wave of change in the world"

Bjork has released a statement which details her experience as a victim of sexual harassment while working in the movie industry. The artist also praised the brave women who stepped forward to speak out against Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Though Weinstein, who is facing more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct and was recently fired from his company, isn’t specifically name checked, Bjork’s statement speaks of men in Hollywood abusing their power to manipulate and harass women in the industry.

Bjork’s account tells the story of being harassed by an unmade filmmaker. She begins: “I am inspired by the women everywhere who are speaking up online to tell about my experience with a danish director”.

“It was extremely clear to me when I walked into the actresses profession that my humiliation and role as a lesser sexually harassed being was the norm,” she continues: “and set in stone with the director and a staff of dozens who enabled it and encouraged it.”

Bjork says: “because of my strength , my great team and because I had nothing to loose having no ambitions in the acting world , i walked away from it and recovered in a years time”.

“In my opinion he had a more fair and meaningful relationship with his actresses after my confrontation so there is hope”.

