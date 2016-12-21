Björk attacks media sexism in open letter

It comes after the artist played two DJ sets at Houston's Day For Night Festival last weekend

Björk has written a powerful open letter attacking sexism in the media, telling her detractors to “eat your bechdel test heart out.”

The Icelandic artist played two DJ sets at Houston’s Day For Night Festival on Friday (December 16) under her Björk Digital moniker, which combines the artist’s digital, audio and visual works.

However, Björk has today (December 21) responded to negative reviews of her set with an open letter that addresses the sexism that female artists face with how their performances, and indeed art, are received.

Writing on Facebook to “little miss media”, Björk firstly thanked her fans for “letting me be me” with regards to her venture into DJing but slammed “some media” for not being able to “get their head around that I was not ‘performing’ and ‘hiding’ behind desks,” a criticism that she believes is not aimed at her male counterparts.

“Women in music are allowed to be singer songwriters singing about their boyfriends,” she continued. “If they change the subject matter to atoms, galaxies, activism, nerdy math beat editing or anything else than being performers singing about their loved ones, they get criticised; journalists feel there is just something missing … as if our only lingo is emo…”

Referencing the fact that she wrote her albums ‘Volta’ (2007) and ‘Biophilia’ (2011) “about subjects that females [don’t] usually write about”, she then said that it wasn’t until her 2015 album ‘Vulnicura’ that she got “full acceptance” from the media.

“Men are allowed to go from subject to subject, do sci-fi, period pieces, be slapstick and humorous, be music nerds getting lost in sculpting soundscapes, but not women. If we don’t cut our chest open and bleed about the men and children in our lives, we are cheating our audience.”

Ending the letter on a hopeful note, Björk said “Let’s make 2017 the year where we fully make the transformation!!! The right to variety for all the girls out there!!!”

