Björk shares beautiful new video for ‘The Gate’

Her new album 'Utopia' is coming soon

Björk has unveiled the ambitious new video for her latest single ‘The Gate’. Check it out below.

After sharing the single last week, Björk revealed that her upcoming ninth album will be called ‘Utopia‘ – and is believed to be released in November.

Now, she’s unveiled the video for the track. A collaboration with Gucci who designed the custom-made dress for the clip, the video was directed by long-time collaborator and artist Andrew Thomas Huang, with creative direction by Björk, Alessandro Michele and James Merry.

“’The Gate’ is essentially a love song, but I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way,” Björk told Nowness. “‘Vulnicura’ was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love — but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

Huang added: “The Gate picks up where 2015’s Vulnicura left off. It is the first glimpse into Björk’s utopia. The doorway lies within the wound from ‘Vulnicura’, which now appears transformed into a prismatic portal channelled between the chests of two lovers. Not lovers in the quotidian romantic sense, but in a broader cosmological way.

“As a throughway into Björk’s new album, The Gate is a declaration of hope sung by a woman refracted and re-formed into a luminous whole.”

The video was shown at a London Fashion Week installation by NOWNESS that took place over the weekend. NME was in attendance at the initial premiere on Friday, when Björk and collaborator Arca treated guests to special DJ sets.

Bjork has also shared the lyrics to ‘The Gate’:

“My healed chestwound

transformed into a gate

where I receive love from

where I give love from

and I

care for you

I care for you

split into many parts

splattered light beams into prisms

that will reunite

if you

care for me

and then I’ll care for you

didn’t used to be so needy

just more broken than normal

proud self sufficiency

my silhouette is oval

it is a gate

I can care for you from

I care for you

you care for me”