Björk describes new record as her ‘Tinder album’

Icelandic musician's 'Vulnicura' follow-up is coming 'soon'

Björk has revealed that her new record was partly inspired by dating, describing it as her “Tinder album”.

The Icelandic musician last put out a record in January 2015 with ‘Vulnicura’. The album saw her collaborate with Arca and Haxan Cloak, while it detailed her break-up from artist Matthew Barney.

Speaking to Dazed in a recent interview surrounding her upcoming new album, Björk said: “This is like my Tinder album,” continuing: “It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love. Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

She added: “I set myself up with the last album being a heartbreak album, so everyone’s gonna be like, ‘Are you married?’ with this one. But… it’s too fragile still. I think, if I could, I’d just say this is my dating album. Let’s just leave it there.”

Earlier this week, Björk issued an update on her new album, confirming that it is “coming out very soon”.

Earlier this year, one of Björk’s close collaborators revealed that she had “already written quite a bit” of her new album and described it as sounding “really future-facing”.

Artist and filmmaker Andrew Thomas Huang is responsible for producing some of Bjork’s most striking recent music videos – including ‘Blake Lake’ and ‘Mutual Core’ – and told The Fader he was also working with the musician on a video for the new record.

Asked about the sound of the new album, he replied: “I think it’s a bit too early for me to say at the moment, but, you know, Björk’s already written quite a bit of it. We just want to evolve what we did in ‘Vulnicura,’ which was so personal and introspective.

“What I can say is this new album’s gonna be really future-facing, in a hopeful way that I think is needed right now. I’m excited. It will probably be utilizing more of my visual effects background as well.”