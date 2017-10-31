Björk unveils beautiful artwork and release date for new album ‘Utopia’

'Utopia' is coming in November

Björk has unveiled the artwork and announced the release date for her hotly-anticipated new album ‘Utopia’.

Described as her ‘Tinder album‘ and featuring new single ‘The Gate‘, the Icelandic avant-garde icon’s ninth album will be released on November 24. In keeping with the rest of her solo records, the album’s sleeve features an artistically reimagined portrait of Björk. This time it’s a colourful fantasy scene by artist Jesse Kanda. Pre-order the album here.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Björk added: “Jupiterian gratitudes to arca for the music-making ! hope you like it , björk”

“It’s about that search (for utopia) – and about being in love,” said Björk of the recrod’s themes. “Spending time with a person you enjoy on every level is obviously utopia, you know? I mean, it’s real. It’s when the dream becomes real.”

This week also Björk announce her next UK gig – headlining London’s new All Points East festival on Sunday May 27, supported by Beck, Father John Misty, Flying Lotus 3D, Mashrou’ Leila, Sylvan Esso, Alexis Taylor, and Agoria Live. Other acts set to play across the APE events include LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Lorde, The National, The War On Drugs and many more. Tickets to the main events are available from 9am on Friday November 3 and will be available here.

Bjork’s manager also recently spoke out in defence of her, accusing director Lars Von Trier of verbal and physical abuse in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment.

“I have worked with Björk for over 30 years and have never made a single statement or interview regarding our work together,” Birkett writes. “This time is different.”

“I have read the lies written by Lars and his producer Peter about Björk – and feel compelled to speak out and put the record straight. Over the last 30 years the Dancer in the Dark project is the one and only time she has fallen out with a collaborator,”

Lars Von Trier denied any wrongdoing.