Björk reveals ‘Utopia’ album tracklist

Björk has unveiled the tracklist for her new album ‘Utopia’.

Described as her ‘Tinder album‘ and featuring new single ‘The Gate‘, the Icelandic avant-garde icon’s ninth album will be released on November 24.

In keeping with the rest of her solo records, the album’s sleeve features an artistically reimagined portrait of Björk. This time it’s a colourful fantasy scene by artist Jesse Kanda. Scroll below to see.

Björk has now revealed the album’s tracklisting. See that beneath.

1 ‘Arisen My Senses’

2 ‘Blissing Me’

3 ‘The Gate’

4 ‘Utopia’

5 ‘Body Memory’

6 ‘Features Creatures’

7 ‘Courtship’

8 ‘Loss’

9 ‘Sue Me’

10 ‘Tabula Rasa’

11 ‘Claimstaker’

12 ‘Paradisa’

13 ‘Saint’

14 ‘Future Forever’

The artwork is below:

Meanwhile, Björk is encouraging fans to buy her album with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

As The Times reports, Björk fans are able to purchase the album with cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dashcoin, and AudioCoin. She is the first major artist to make an album available for purchase in these currencies.

What’s more, anyone who purchases the album through her website or record label One Little Indian will be awarded 100 AudioCoins. They then have the choice to either sell the coins (which have a monetary value of around $0.25 USD or £0.19 GBP), or invest them in other currencies.

Recently, Björk announced her next UK gig – headlining London’s new All Points East festival on Sunday May 27, supported by Beck, Father John Misty, Flying Lotus 3D, Mashrou’ Leila, Sylvan Esso, Alexis Taylor, and Agoria Live. Other acts set to play across the APE events include LCD Soundsystem, The xx, Lorde, The National, The War On Drugs and many more. Tickets to the main events are available from 9am on Friday November 3 and will be available here.