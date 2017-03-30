The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach announces new solo album and shares new music video

'Waiting On A Song' will also feature collaborations with Mark Knopfler and Duane Eddy

Dan Auerbach has announced his new solo album ‘Waiting On A Song’, as well as sharing the first video from the new project – watch the clip for ‘Shine On Me’ below.

The Black Keys frontman will release his first solo album in eight years, following 2009’s ‘Keep It Hid’. Back in December, Auerbach clarified that the new record will be “a whole history of everything I love about music”.

‘Waiting On A Song’ will be released on June 2 via Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label, and features contributions from the Dire Straits‘ Mark Knopfler, as well as Duane Eddy, John Prine and members of the Memphis Boys.

See the full tracklist for ‘Waiting On A Song’ below.

1 Waiting on A Song

2 Malibu Man

3 Livin’ in Sin

4 Shine on Me

5 King of a One Horse Town

6 Never in My Wildest Dreams

7 Cherrybomb

8 Stand by My Girl

9 Undertow

10 Show Me

The first video from the project has also emerged – see the visuals for lead single ‘Shine On Me’ below.

Meanwhile, Patrick Carney – Auerbach’s bandmate in The Black Keys – revealed earlier this month that he had PTSD from touring.

Speaking about the band’s current hiatus, Carney said: “I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly.”