The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach will release a new solo album in 2017

The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach has announced the release of his second solo album.

He released his first solo record, ‘Keep It Hid’ in 2009 and also put out an album with his band The Arcs called ‘Yours, Dreamily’ in 2015.

The guitarist has said the new record is heavily influenced by his adopted hometown of Nashville and is “a whole history of everything I love about music”.

It was recorded at Easy Eye Sound studio, which Auerbach owns, and was co-written with country musician John Prine and David “Fergie” Ferguson, who worked as a sound engineer for Johnny Cash, amongst other things.

The as-yet-untitled album also features appearances from guitarist Duane Eddy, Cash’s bassist Dave Roe and drummer Gene Christman and pianist Bobby Wood, who both played with Dusty Springfield and Elvis Presley.

“These guys tell me they’re genuinely thrilled to be here because we’re making records like they used to,” Auerbach told Rolling Stone of his musical guests.

He also said he had around 60 songs to work on for the record. The final tracklist includes ‘Waiting On A Song’, ‘Malibu Man’, which is a tribute to producer Rick Rubin, and the Mark Knopfler-featuring ‘Shine On Me’.