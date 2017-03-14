The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney says he has PTSD from touring

Band are taking a break following 2014 album 'Turn Blue'

The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney has spoken in a new interview about his band taking a break, claiming that he has suffered from PTSD after touring “constantly” for several years.

The Ohio band released their latest album ‘Turn Blue’, their eighth to date, in 2014. Since then, frontman Dan Auerbach has released an album, ‘Yours, Dreamily’, with his side-project The Arcs. Carney, meanwhile, has been producing music for Tobias Jesso Jr and others. He is currently producing girlfriend Michelle Branch’s new album.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Carney said: “I love making music with Dan and I’m excited for when we do that next, and we will do it. But both of us have PTSD from being on the road constantly.”

“This will be my first summer not working since I was in 7th grade. I mean, I wake up every day and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe the shit Dan and I accomplished.’ But every day, it feels further and further away, even though it’s only been a year and a half. I was talking to [Arcade Fire frontman] Win Butler and some other musicians, and I was, ‘What the fuck, we haven’t played a show in a year and a half!’ and they’re like, ‘Dude, every time we put a record out we take a year and a half off. You need to chill out.'”

Carney went on to say of Auerbach:”He’s a different type of person than I am. He has a harder time appreciating the things he’s earned. Do you know what people say on their death bed? They fucking regret working too much, and Dan and I have worked our asses off. I’d like to see him take a break. The reason why [the Black Keys] are taking a break is for him to take a break.”

Auerbach recently announced the release of his second solo album. He released his first solo record, ‘Keep It Hid’, in 2009.