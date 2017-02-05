Black Sabbath play last ever show in Birmingham

Watch the metal legends finish their final tour at the NEC Arena

Black Sabbath played their final show as a band last night (February 4) in home city Birmingham’s NEC Arena.

Playing 15 songs from their back catalogue, the heavy metal legends bowed out with closing song ‘Paranoid’, taken from the 1970 album of the same name. The final performance – which wrapped up the 81-date The End tour – was streamed live on the band’s Facebook page. They also performed classics ‘War Pigs’, ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Children of the Grave’.

Members Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi and bassist Geezer Butler helped form the band in 1968, and all three took part in the tour. Check out the setlist and footage from their final show below.

‘Black Sabbath’

‘Fairies Wear Boots’

‘Under the Sun / Every Day Comes and Goes’

‘After Forever’

‘Into the Void’

‘Snowblind’

‘War Pigs’

‘N.I.B.’

‘Hand of Doom’

‘Supernaut / Sabbath Bloody Sabbath / Megalomania’ (medley)

‘Rat Salad’

‘Iron Man’

‘Dirty Women’

‘Children of the Grave’

‘Paranoid’

Back in November, Osbourne claimed he would continue making music following the band’s final tour. “It’s not me that wants to retire, it’s Black Sabbath,” he told Ultimate Classic Rock. “I’ll be continuing my own musical thing. My wife is good at telling me partial information, but I know I’m not hanging my boots up for a while.”

Last month, keyboardist Geoff Nicholls died at 68 after a long-fought battle with cancer – he had performed with Black Sabbath for 25 years. “Geoff Nicholls was a great friend of mine for a long time. He will be greatly missed. I’m very saddened at the news,” Osbourne said in tribute.

A Black Sabbath special will air on BBC Radio 1’s Rock Show tonight (February 5), looking back on the group’s illustrious 49-year career.

