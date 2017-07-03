The metal icons played their final show in February

Black Sabbath‘s final concert will be documented in a new film that is set to be shown in 1,500 cinemas across the world.

The documentary, titled The End of The End, will focus on the last ever show from the metal icons – which saw them perform a homecoming gig at Birmingham’s Genting Arena back in February.

Along with live recordings of tracks including ‘War Pigs’, ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Paranoid’, it is also set to include backstage footage from Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Tony Iommi as Black Sabbath prepare for their last ever gig.

The film will screen at 1,500 cinemas across the globe on September 28 – and tickets are on sale now.

In a statement, Black Sabbath said: “To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special. It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who’ve been incredibly loyal to us throughout the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we’d be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf.”

Black Sabbath initially reunited in 2011 – but original drummer Bill Ward did not take part in the return after disputing a section of the band’s contract.

Speaking in 2015, he hit out at Sharon Osbourne, and claimed that she was the main reason that he had failed to return to the band.

But in the wake of Black Sabbath’s final bow, he has claimed that he is ‘at peace’ with the band and revealed that he lit a good luck candle on the night of their final show.

He told Rolling Stone: “My general outlook towards them is not of resentment, it’s not of fear, it’s not of hatred or anything like that. I actually really, really, really love these guys. I wish them absolutely nothing but the very best, I wish them nothing but the best in their lives.”