Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi says that his cancer will “probably” come back

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi has revealed that his cancer will “probably” come back.

Iommi was diagnosed with lymphoma in early 2012, and while he announced that his cancer was in remission in August 2016, the songwriter had to have an operation on a non-cancerous lump in his throat late last year.

Speaking about Black Sabbath’s farewell tour – which concluded earlier this year – Iommi revealed that it was “always hard travelling” after his diagnosis.

“Since I was diagnosed, I have to sort of be careful and not stay up too late and get some rest, which I wasn’t, because we were travelling after the show,” Iommi told Loudwire. “So by the time you get to the hotel, [it’s] three or four o’clock in the morning. And I normally wake up early — I wake up when it’s light — so you don’t get many hours sleep.

“But, you know, there’s nothing I can knock about it. I love playing on the road, I love being in the band, I love playing to the fans, but it’s just the other side. You can only do what you can do and your physical side takes over and you get tired. And after doing so many shows, I really did get tired.”

“To me, it’s never gonna go away; it’s always gonna be there,” he continued about his cancer diagnosis. “According to my oncologist, the professor, he said it’s probably gonna come back. So it’s hard to sort of go, ‘Oh, well, that’s brilliant then.’ But I do live [day] by day now, and just every day is a winner, really. And we’ll see. I hope it doesn’t come back, but you never know.”

