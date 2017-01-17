Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi describes awkward time that Donald Trump attended band’s gig

Encounter occurred 'a few years ago'

Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has described the brief encounter his band had with Donald Trump when the President-elect attended one of their gigs.

The guitarist recently spoke to The Birmingham Mail when he said: “We have a lot of people come to our show you wouldn’t think. Donald Trump came a few years ago.”

Detailing the awkward sounding incident, Iommi continued: “We were leaving because we had to get the flight. He came backstage with his daughter but we couldn’t stay to talk to him, we couldn’t miss the slot for our plane. It was a bit ‘hello, hello’ and gone.”

Getty

Iommi went on to say that Trump isn’t his band’s only famous fan: “Bruce Willis and all sorts of people have been to see us.”

Back in November, it was rumoured that Black Sabbath might consider releasing new music in 2017. While Iommi has ruled out future touring for the band, the guitarist recently answered “maybe” when the notion of recording new Black Sabbath material was posed to him.

Iommi has also revealed that a lump recently found in his throat wasn’t cancerous. The news came just a few months after Iommi had stated that his cancer was in remission.