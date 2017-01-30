Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi: ‘I want to bury the hatchet with Bill Ward’

Metal veterans are set perform their final shows in Birmingham

Black Sabbath‘s Tony Iommi has said that he wants to bury the hatchet with former drummer Bill Ward.

The sticksman fell out with his former bandmates over alleged contractual issues surrounding the group’s 2015 reunion tour, and refused to hit the road with Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Their feud with Ward dates back to 2012 when, after making a public appearance stating he would be part of the band’s reunion, the drummer backed out.

He has always claimed it was an issue with his contract while frontman Ozzy Osbourne stated Ward was overweight and physically unable to tour.

But now guitarist Iommi is keen to make amends as the band prepares for the two final shows in their native Birmingham Genting Arena on February 2 and 4.

“Bill seemed to feel he was getting a bad deal,” Tony told Mojo magazine. “We never dealt with that, we left all that to management. We just wanted to play together and enjoy it. We were playing with Bill for a bit and then he never turned up…”

“It would have been nicer to have Bill with us but unfortunately it never happened… At some point I wanna call him. I still love him, he’s still my brother, but you have arguments. To be honest with you, I don’t know what the fuck happened because I don’t do the business side of it.”

Meanwhile, Osbourne has denied that he is a sex addict. “I’m in a fucking rock band, aren’t I? There have always been groupies,” he said. “I just got caught, didn’t I? I don’t think I’m a fucking sex addict.”

Osbourne also recently revealed that he thinks Lemmy is watching over him and keeping him safe.

The Motörhead singer and bassist passed away in December 2015 two days after being diagnosed with “extremely aggressive cancer”.

Over the weekend (January 28), former Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls died aged 68.