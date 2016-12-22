Listen to Black Veil Brides’ new song ‘The Outsider’

It's the first track to be shared from the band's fifth album due in 2017.

Black Veil Brides have released a new track called ‘The Outsider’. Scroll down to listen.

‘The Outsider’ is the first song from the band’s upcoming fifth album, which is due next year. “We are in the mixing stages of the record, but in the meantime, we hope you enjoy this song!” frontman Andy Biersack told Alternative Press magazine, who premiered the track.

Black Veil Brides’ last album, their eponymous fourth effort, dropped in 2014 and peaked at Number Ten in the US and Number 17 in the UK. Listen to ‘The Outsider’ below.

Biersack and wife Juliet Simms, a former runner-up on the US edition of The Voice, recently released lengthy personal statements after it was reported they had been involved in a heated disagreement on a flight. The incident is understood to have ended with Simms being arrested and questioned by the FBI.

“Despite rumours or conjecture I will definitively state that we have a happy and harmonious marriage,” Biersack insisted.

“There’s so much to this story and so much history involved it’s not easily understood, unless you were us,” Simms said, adding: “I do ask for people not to fill in the holes when they hear partial stories.” Read both of their full statements here.

Meanwhile, Biersack has also recently suggested that Donald Trump will inspire “great art”.