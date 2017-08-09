It's on.

Following Marcel Somerville’s Love Island career revival, Blazin’ Squad have announced a one-off reunion show.

Seven members of the noughties boyband will perform hits including ‘Crossroads’, ‘Love On The Line’ and ‘Flip Reverse’ at London’s Koko on November 26. Somerville – known as Rocky B in the band – will be joined on stage by bandmates Lee Bailey (Krazy), Chris McKeckney (Melo), Sam Foulkes (Spike-E), Ollie Georgiou (Freek), Stuart Baker (Reepa) and Tom Beasley (Tommy B).

Blazin’ Squad said of the reunion gig: “It’s exciting to be doing what we love, with the people we love for the people we love.” Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 10) at 9am.

Blazin’ Squad originally notched up six consecutive Top Ten hits between 2002 and 2004, including the Number One smash ‘Crossroads’. A three-member spin-off group called Friday Hill followed in 2005-6.

Speaking to NME about the Soundtrack To His Life, Marcel Somerville recently revealed that ‘Crossroads’ by Blazin’ Squad was his go-to karaoke song. “Whenever I’m anywhere that does karaoke, everyone is like “Marc, do it, do it!” – so it ends up happening. I always try to do like ABBA or Bon Jovi, but everyone always makes me do ‘Crossroads’.”