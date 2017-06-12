Marcel Somerville was a member of the 2000's boyband

Spotify streams for early 2000’s boyband Blazin’ Squad have reportedly soared by 2500% after former member Marcel Somerville appeared on ITV reality show ‘Love Island’.

The 31-year-old has been only too willing to reveal his musical past to other contestants on the show, and now the Radio Times reports that it has caused a huge increase in Spotify streams.

‘Crossroads’, which spent a week at Number One in 2002, is reportedly the most streamed song from the group’s back catalogue.

During one episode of the show, Marcel is seen opening up about his boyband past to fellow contestant Dom.

“No obviously I used to be in the Blazin’ Squad when I was a kid”, he says.

“Dom, how could you not know Bruv?”

Posting on Twitter, one fan suggested that Marcel was a “genius” for inadvertently increasing the group’s streams on Spotify.

Another joked: “Marcel didn’t go in there for girls, he fully just went in there to tell everyone he was in Blazin’ Squad”

The ‘Crossroads’ band, formed in 2002 and released debut album ‘In The Beginning’ in the same year. They then released second album ‘Now or Never’ in 2003 before splitting in 2005.

‘Love Island’ airs on ITV 2 every night at 9PM.