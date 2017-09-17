Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen perform with Bleachers on ‘MTV Unplugged’

They sang 'Hate That You Know Me', and Lorde also joined Jack Antonoff for a piano rendition of 'Don't Take The Money'.

Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen joined Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers yesterday (September 16) for a performance on ‘MTV Unplugged’.

The group performed an acoustic version of ‘Hate That You Know Me’, which Jepsen orginally features on.

The show was recorded at the legendary The Stone Pony music venue in Antonoff’s home state of New Jersey.

The singer said that he had flyers from the venue all over his wall when he was growing up.

MTV revived its acoustic performance series earlier this month, after being axed in 2000.

The show, which ran from 1989 to 2000, featured bands and artists playing special, stripped-back acoustic sets of their own songs and covers of other musicians’ work.

Lorde also joined Antonoff for a piano rendition of Bleachers’ ‘Don’t Take The Money’, a song which she co-wrote.

Bleachers also performed ‘Shadow’ and ‘I Wanna Get Better’ from 2014 album ‘Strange Desire’, as well as ‘Everybody Lost Somebody’ from current album ‘Gone Now‘.

Antonoff co-produced Lorde’s sophomore album ‘Melodrama‘, released back in June.

He previously collaborated with Carly Rae Jepsen, co-writing ‘This Kiss’ B-side, ‘Sweetie’ back in 2012. He’s recently been working with her on her forthcoming album.