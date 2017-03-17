Blink 182 announce deluxe version of ‘California’ and unveil new track ‘Parking Lot’

Get a taster of the first of 11 new songs

Blink 182 have announced a deluxe edition of their latest album ‘California’, featuring new track ‘Parking Lot’. Check it out below.

Due for release on 19 May, the new version of their acclaimed 2016 album ‘California‘ will come with 11 new tracks along with an acoustic version of the single ‘Bored To Death’, as well as the original album.

“We just felt like making more music so we jumped back in the studio,” said drummer Travis Barker. “It started out as three or four songs but we ended up with 12 that we were all excited about.”

The first of the new songs to be unveiled is ‘Parking Lot’ – an old-school Blink blast of pogo-friendly pop punk in which they nostalgically look back on time spent hanging out, ‘listening to The Smiths and The Violent Femmes’.

Parking Lot Parking Lot, a song by blink-182 on Spotify

The album was their first recorded with Alkaline Trio frontman Matt Skiba in place of former singer and guitarist Tom DeLonge – who recently spoke out about the potential of re-joining the band.

“It’s not like I (permanently) walked away,” he said. “They have someone doing my job for me [new guitarist Matt Skiba]. It’s just that I’m so busy. If I wanted to, I could be back (in the band) in a period of days.”

Meanwhile, Blink 182’s upcoming UK tour dates are below – with support from Frank Turner and the Front Bottoms. Tickets are on sale here.

Monday 3 July CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 4 July NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 5 July LEEDS First Direct Arena

Friday 7 July BIRMINGHAM Barclaycard Arena

Sunday 9 July NEWCASTLE Metro Radio Arena

Tuesday 11 July GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Wednesday 12 July ABERDEEN GE Oil & Gas Arena

Friday 14 July MANCHESTER Arena

Saturday 15 July LIVERPOOL Echo Arena

Monday 17 July BOURNEMOUTH Int Center

Wednesday 19 July LONDON The O2

Thursday 20 July LONDON The O2