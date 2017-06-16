They'll play a huge show at Castlefield Bowl.

Blink 182 have announced that they’ll play a massive replacement show in Manchester following last month’s terror attack.

The attack saw 22 people killed and countless others injured after a lone suicide bomber blew himself up in the foyer of Manchester Arena as they left an Ariana Grande concert.

Now, Blink-182 have announced that they’ll play a huge show at the Castlefield Bowl on Friday 14 July to replace their scheduled gig on the same date.

Tickets will go on sale next Friday (23 June) at 9am, although those from the Manchester Arena date won’t be valid – with ticket-holders instead receiving a full refund.

You can buy tickets here.

The announcement comes after Radiohead previously announced that they would be playing a show at Old Trafford to make up for the original cancellation.

The venue has also been the scene of musical defiance in the aftermath of the attack – with Ariana Grande hosting her One Love concert at the venue, boasting performances from the likes of Katy Perry, Coldplay and Justin Bieber.

Another show saw The Courteeners performing to 50,000 fans at the venue less than a week after the attack – with frontman Liam Fray leading an impassioned singalong of Don’t Look Back In Anger.