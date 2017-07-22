Band say they are "wrecked" by the loss of Chester Bennington.

Blink 182 have cancelled their upcoming ‘Welcome to Blinkin Park’ tour with Linkin Park after the death of Chester Bennington.

The band made the announcement on Twitter, writing ‘Blink-182 is wrecked by the loss of our friend and amazing musician Chester Bennington. We could never imagine playing ‘Blinkin Park’ without his incredible talent and voice.

‘It just would not be possible. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, bandmates, friends and fans. Refunds will be available at the place of purchase.’ You can see the tweet below.

Bennington’s death was confirmed on Thursday (July 20), with coroners stating that he was found at his Palos Verdes, California home after taking his own life.

Tributes have since poured in for the singer, with bandmate Mike Shinoda revealing that he was “shocked and heartbroken” by Chester’s death.

Linkin Park fans have also penned an emotional tribute to the singer, describing him as “a man who could never do anyone wrong.”

Another tribute came from Stormzy, who collaborated with Linkin Park on their 2017 single ‘Good Goodbye.’“Bruv I can’t lie I’m so upset serious,” he tweeted, along with several instances of the heartbroken emoji.

“I am heartbroken you do not know what someone’s going through serious,” he added. “Prayers up for your family right now my brother.”

Placebo have also written a touching tribute to Bennington. After sending their love and condolences to Bennington’s family and friends and describing the musician as “never less than a kind, gentle and generous soul”, the band wrote of the stigma attached to “the twin demons of addiction and depression” in a post on their Facebook page.

“This tragedy, along with the recent passing of Chris Cornell in similar circumstances, only highlights the pernicious and life-threatening nature of the twin demons of addiction and depression,” they wrote, “to which in society there still remains a large stigma attached; especially when it comes to successful musicians who, to the general public at least, appear to ‘have it all’.