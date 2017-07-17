Blink-182 have cancelled their show in Bournemouth tonight

They're shelving the show on doctor's orders.

Blink-182 have announced that they are cancelling their show in Bournemouth tonight.

The pop-punk legends were scheduled to play at the Bournemouth International Centre, but have now shelved the show due to illness.

A statement from the band reads: “It is with deep regret that Blink-182 have to cancel their show this evening at Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) due to band illness, on doctors advise. Refunds will be available from point of purchase.”

Despite the cancellation, they have also announced that their two scheduled shows at London’s O2 Arena later this week will still go ahead.

The band, who released acclaimed comeback album California last year, also recently discussed their plans for an ‘experimental’ new record.

Frontman Mark Hoppus told NME: “We’ve already started talking about what we think the next album should be.

“It’s been in very broad terms. We haven’t written any new songs yet. Every new song we wrote for ‘California’ and the deluxe edition is out now. We’re going to start fresh next year. I think this album took Blink back to its roots and what it’s all about, and I think on the next record, we want to push that boundary again. We’ll keep the core of Blink 182 but we’ll get a little more experimental.”