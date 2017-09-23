blink-182 added to line-up of Chester Bennington tribute concert

The show - which has already sold out - will take place at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27

blink-182 have been added to the line-up of the Chester Bennington tribute concert which will take place next month.

The gig will be held at the Hollywood Bowl in California on October 27 to memorialise the life and career of Bennington, who passed away on July 20 after taking his own life.

Linkin Park will play their first show since the frontman’s passing at the tribute concert, with their fee for the gig going to Music For Relief’s One More Light Fund in memory of their late bandmate.

While an official announcement about the supporting bands for the concert has yet to be made, an array of acts – including blink – have been confirming their involvement on social media this past week.

blink-182 told fans in a tweet that they would honour Bennington’s life with their involvement in the show. See the tweet below.

As well as the punk trio, members of Korn, System Of A Down, Bring Me The Horizon and Avenged Sevenfold will also be among those playing on October 27.

Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch will be one of the musicians performing, with the guitarist revealing on Instagram yesterday (September 22) that he had been forgiven by Linkin Park for controversial comments he made following Bennington’s death in July.